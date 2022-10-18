ImmigCanada: Canada Is Welcoming Digital Marketers With Open Arms

Canada has unquestionably become one of the desirable countries for immigrants in recent times. The perks of Canadian immigration policies are one of the major reasons that make people choose Canada as their preferred immigration destination. In addition, immigrants are fascinated by Canada’s high standard of living, medical benefits, safety and security, stunning geographical locations, and great employment.

Canada is known for world-class career opportunities that offer great earnings in the coming years, as employers are struggling with skill shortages in the country. According to Statistics Canada, in the third quarter of 2021, the number of job openings in Canada will reach a record high of 912,600 vacancies. CFIB’s chief economist, businesses are bracing up to respond to these trends by investing more in the capital than labour, along with redefining wages to key roles in the organization.

Technology is one of the fastest growing career segments in Canada and it continues to attract attention in the year 2022 due to the rise in the technological landscape.

On the other hand, Digital marketing has witnessed quite a lot of attention in recent times too. It is considered a promising career path as the demand for digital marketers has significantly increased in the last 12 months. The niche of the job industry is booming and is certain to be hiring for years to come as the internet becomes more intertwined in our lives. According to the latest statistics, Canada’s total income spent on digital advertising exceeded 9.6 billion CAD last year and owing to thrive more. It definitely brings a sigh of relief for all the digital marketers who are planning to immigrate to Canada.

An average Digital marketing salary in Canada is between 52000 CAD to 58,500 CAD annually or 28.96 CAD per hour. One can easily expect an income of 32,250 CAD as a starting salary, rising to 99,450 CAD with relevant experience.

Kruthika Ganesh, a Digital Marketing Strategist who recently immigrated to Canada to jumpstart her career as a digital marketer in Canada says “Canada is home to immense opportunities and is a great launch pad for me to thrive in my career and build a new life on world-class standards. I would really emphasize the fact that now is the right time to make a big move as there are numerous work opportunities in Canada and would thank ImmigCanada to guide me right through every step of my application.”

Undoubtedly, Immigration to a new country is a daunting task and it gets more overwhelming when you have to figure out which pathway to choose. To make the tiresome journey a smooth ride, take help from an expert like ImmigCanada Immigration Consultancy. They are a Canada-based immigration consultancy that helps with immigration and visa services for international business people, students, families, and other visitors to Canada.

ImmigCanada Immigration Consulting Firm is led by Ms. Eivy Joy Quito. She is an active member of the ICCRC with license number: R512178. She has extensive knowledge and experience in immigration regulations and visa applications. The company is also backed by Arcely Kerkhoven, recognized by the government of Canada with license number: R706030, an authorized representative who can deal with the Canadian immigration authorities on behalf of clients.