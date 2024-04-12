Witnessing Baisakhi at the Golden Temple

Guru Gobind Singh's founding of the Khalsa was an iconic moment in Sikh history and they honour its anniversary each Baisakhi as it marks a fresh new start like when farmers plant crops for harvesting. He created Khalsa because Sikhs were being mistreated under Mughal rule especially, Emperor Aurangzeb. The further inspiration came when Guru Tegh Bahadur, their ninth Guru was killed for standing against forced conversions to Islam.