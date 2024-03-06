In addition to the Mangalyaan-1 project she also had to handle the balance of personal and work life, just like every woman scientist. Her schedule became so busy that she worked till late at night after helping her children with homework. Her kids didn’t understand why she became so busy all of a sudden, she said. But with the right amount of time management, she was able to manage everything. Ritu believes that family life and work should not be separated. She believes that challenges such as family responsibilities, pregnancy breaks, etc. are part of life and should be accepted as part of it. Although she did feel exhausted at times, watching the results of all her hard work was very rewarding. With the success of Mangalyaan 1, Ritu went from being an enthusiastic space enthusiast to becoming one of India’s most famous space scientists overnight.