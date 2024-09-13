Kali Puja 2024: Date, Timings, History And Sacred Rituals

Mata Kali is the most beloved and is known for her fierce nature and dark-skinned avatar carrying skulls in hand. According to mythology, Goddess Kali became enraged at the moral transgressions and corrupt human society. She intended to destroy anyone who stood in her path. This led to destruction when she started killing, slashing in rage. The Devtaganas went to Lord Shiva and told him everything; after that, to calm down Mata Kali, Lord Shiva had to lie down on her path to stop her. As soon as furious Kali stepped on him, she was modified by the act and stuck out her tongue, realizing her mistake, and retreated after apologizing.