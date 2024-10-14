Igas Diwali: Celebrating Uttarakhand's Unique Folk Festival And Its Importance In Pahadi Community

The origin of Igas Bagwal or Garhwal Diwali is deeply rooted in the local history of the Kumaon and Garhwal regions. The history behind this festival lies in the two primary stories.

Return of Lord Rama:

According to local beliefs, when Lord Rama returns to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating evil Ravana, the whole world celebrates his return and celebrates the festival of lights ‘Deepawali’ with great fervour and joy. This news of the return of Prince Rama after completing his exile period to Ayodhya reached after 11 days in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand due to remote terrain and lack of connectivity, and that’s why people of the mountains celebrate this Diwali festival so late, giving birth to the tradition of Igas Diwali.

Victory of Garhwal Soldiers:

Another story is related to brave Garhwal soldier Veer Bhad Madho Singh Bhandari, who was the commander of the army of King Mahipati Shah of Tehri. According to legends, about 400 years ago, the king sent commander Veer Madho Singh to fight a huge battle with Tibet during the Diwali festival. The soldier didn’t return home timely, and the Pahadi people falsely assumed that he and his soldier were martyrs in the war, and that’s why they did not celebrate the Diwali festival. After a few days, or say 11 days, Madho Singh returned victoriously with his soldier, and to honour his return, the people of Pahad celebrated Diwali. This delay in celebration became a tradition, and the festival has since been called Igas Diwali.

The festival is unique and significant for the Pahadi communities. While the rest of the country may have moved on after Diwali, the people of Uttarakhand hold on to their unique cultural identity through Igas Diwali. Through Igas Diwali, the people of Uttarakhand have kept their unique, rich cultural heritage. Through traditional music, dance, and customs, it preserves the local folklore, mythology, and stories that have been passed down through generations.

Igas Diwali is a tribute to the courage and valour of Garhwal soldiers and warriors. It emphasizes the region’s martial traditions and honours those who fought bravely in battles for their land. For the people of Uttrakhand, Igas fosters community spirit. The communal prayers, dances, and feasts bring people together to celebrate as one, reinforcing the bonds of togetherness and cooperation. The festival also symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and a time for spiritual cleansing, with many people lighting lamps to remove negativity from their homes and lives.

The Pahadi people are deeply connected with nature and the environment, and that's why they know how to preserve it and respect Mother Nature. Igas Diwali is often celebrated in a more eco-friendly manner compared to mainstream Diwali celebrations. The festivities focus on traditional customs rather than fireworks, making it a more sustainable celebration.

Rituals of the Igas Festival

Igas Diwali is rich in rituals and traditions that resonate with the local culture of Uttarakhand:

The festival starts with a special puja, where the communities gather to worship Bhairav Devta, who is considered their local deity for their protection and prosperity. The devotees also offer prayers to Mata Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, as per the local customs.

They beautifully lit earthen diyas like the main Diwali at their homes and temples and celebrate the festival with joy.

The significant aspect of Igas Diwali is the Pandava Dance, which is a traditional folk dance performed in many villages of Uttarakhand. This dance has its roots in the ancient Mahabharata and is a form of tribute to the Pandavas.

The Pahadi communities celebrate the day with their local delicacies such as singal (a sweet dish made from wheat flour and curd), arisa (a type of sweet rice flour cake), and puri. A grand feast is organised for family and community members to honor the festival.

The celebration is incomplete without their folk song and dance; the villagers host vibrant processions with folk songs, instruments like dhol and damau, and performances that narrate mythological stories and local legends.

They also remember the contribution of soldiers and warriors during this festival. In some regions, they offer tributes to their ancestors and soldiers who have contributed a lot to the nation’s defence.

How the Pahadi community celebrates Igas