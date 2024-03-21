As we get ready for Holi, the feeling of excitement grows stronger. The streets become bright with colors, and laughter fills the air, making everyone happy. Alongside the hustle and bustle of preparing for the festival, something new is becoming popular: curated Holi kits. These special kits are more than just a bunch of items; they're like Holi itself - full of colors, joy, and love. Let's take a closer look at these kits and see how they're making our Holi celebrations even better.
0. Amala Earth
Amala Earth is known for its organic and natural products, and they are offering Holi kits that include eco-friendly and skin-friendly colors, herbal gulal, and other Holi essentials to ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration
Price: INR 795
Description: The Amala Earth Holi Kit includes organic herbal colors made from natural ingredients, ensuring a safe and eco-friendly Holi celebration. This comprehensive set offers four packs of natural gulaal, delicately crafted from arrowroot, flower, and vegetable stains infused with essential oils, accompanied by a single bottle of kesar thandai mix, and a thoughtful thank you card.
1. Phool
Phool is dedicated to sustainable and eco-conscious products. Their Holi kits may feature organic colors, floral arrangements, and eco-friendly accessories to promote a green and responsible way of celebrating.
Price: INR 645
Description: The celebration kit offers a range of essentials for a vibrant Holi experience. It includes Phool Natural Gulaal in Pink, Yellow, Blue, and Green, adding a burst of color to the festivities. Also included is Mishrambu Thandai Mix, a century-old recipe enriched with saffron and black pepper, to indulge in a traditional Holi drink. For skin adornment, there's pure Chandan Tika included in the kit. Ensuring product purity, the kit comes with a Skin Safety Certificate. Plus, to add an extra touch of festivity, there's a Holi Greeting Card included, making it perfect for both personal use and gifting.
2. Nirmalaya
Nirmalaya is another brand that has crafted Holi kits for the festive season, featuring a range of traditional and modern Holi products like organic gulal, sweets, and unique gift items to add a touch of elegance to your celebrations
Price: INR 1079
Link: https://nirmalaya.com/products/holi-celebration-gift-box
Description: The Nirmalaya Holi Essentials Box is a comprehensive kit containing Gulal/Colors, Thandai Powder, Brillare Face Wash, Coconut Oil, Chandan Tika, Refreshing Face Wipes, a Colour-changing T-Shirt, delightful Chocolates, and a Greeting Card to elevate your Holi experience. This kit is designed to provide everything you need for a joyous and colorful celebration.
3. Ahaeli
Ahaeli's Holi kits combine traditional elements with modern aesthetics, offering a unique blend of colors and accessories for a vibrant celebration. Their kits are curated to add a touch of elegance to your Holi festivities.
Price: INR 300
Description: The Ahaeli Holi Celebration Hamper is a curated selection of premium Holi essentials. The kit comprises an Eco-Friendly Pack of 4 Organic Colors, presented in a handmade box. The colors, derived from 100% organic ingredients like Haldi, Kumkum, Beetroot, Indigo flowers, Rice, and Arrowroot, offer vibrant shades of Red, Blue, Yellow, and Green. The speciality lies in the herbal formula that ensures safe fun without harmful chemicals, requiring 50% less water for easy cleanup.. This hamper is designed for a luxurious and indulgent Holi experience.
4. Confetti Gifts
Confetti Gift Company provides unique and stylish gifts for various celebrations, including weddings, birthdays, and more. They offer a range of items, such as wedding welcome boxes and kids' activity boxes. One of their notable offerings is a special birthday gift box designed to show appreciation and love for loved ones on their special day.
Price: 2,690
The kit contains a colorful set of Phool Natural Gulaal, Paper Boat Thandai for a refreshing drink, Bluff Coconut Chips for crunchy snacking, and a Pictionary Game for entertainment. Enjoy a mix of Almonds, Cashews, and Pistachios with the Mixed Dry Fruits jar. Stay organized with the included whiteboard and marker. Also included are a Holi Songs Playlist Plaque, Pom Pom decorations, and a Happy Holi Greeting Card, all neatly packed in a reusable Cyan Blue Box for your Holi celebrations.
5. Help us Green
Help us Green is contributing to the Holi spirit by offering specially curated Holi kits that include eco-conscious products, sustainable colors, and thoughtful gifts to make your festival of colors more environmentally friendly and enjoyable
Price: INR 1199
Description: The Help is Green Holi Care Package includes skin-friendly colors, herbal skincare products, and a guide to post-Holi care to ensure your skin remains healthy and nourished after the festivities. The kit includes a variety of herbal gulal in vibrant colors - Green, Blue, Pink, and Yellow. Additionally, it features Jaljeera Masala and Thandai Mix for refreshing drinks during the festivities. Enjoy Jaljeera Shots or Paan Shots for a flavorful twist. Pamper yourself with a Shower Gel and Body Oil, completing the set for a delightful and indulgent celebration. This package is ideal for those prioritizing skin wellness during Holi
These kits come with eco-friendly colors and natural skincare items, making sure we have a safe and fun Holi. It feels good to know the colors we use are not only bright but also good for the environment. This helps us celebrate responsibly and show respect for our planet.
But it's not just about the stuff in the kits; it's about the memories we make with loved ones during Holi. Whether it's laughing together over thandai or putting colors on each other, these moments make Holi special. With these kits, everything we need for our celebrations is sorted, so we can focus on enjoying time with family and friends.