On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Gurugram resonates devotion and culinary delight for fasting devotees who are looking for spiritual nourishment. From visiting Shiv Temple in Sector 4 for blessings to well-known eateries that offer fasting foods, Gurugram brings the essence of divine enlightenment. Gurugram promises a unique dining experience. Sabudana Vada and Avial Bowls offer tradition and innovation in their food. This way, devotees adhere to both fast and tantalizing flavors. Let’s explore different outlets that provide healthy fasting foods in Gurugram.
Cafe NH8 at Raddison, Gurgaon provides Special Thali for fasting devotees. It comprises fasting edibles and the rate of thali starts from Rs.899. Appreciate an eat-up fit for the occasion with their exceptionally made Mahashivratri menu counting divine vrat suppers and customary delights.
Avg cost - 300 for two people
Address - Cafe NH8, Radisson, Udyog Vihar, Gurugram
Special - Special Vrat Thali
Celebrate Mahashivratri at Delhicacy set up at Galleria Market, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon. Capture a cheerful spirit with these specialties: Sabudana Vada and Sabudana Khichdi, promoting a delightful twist on the traditional season. For a standard fee of Rs 400 for two, you can enjoy flavors that respect both the conventional and the gourmet. Join us for a relaxed culinary experience where devotion meets delicacy, making your Mahashivratri celebrations truly momentous.
Avg cost - 400 for two people
Address - Galleria Market, DLF Phase4 Gurgaon
Special - Sabudana Vada and Sabudana Khichdi
Celebrate Mahashivratri at Naivedyam located at Vipul Square, B Block, Sushant Lok 1, Gurgaon. Appreciate the rich flavors of their special offer: the comforting Avial Bowl, the culminating event. At a normal cost of 500 rupees for two, inundate yourself with the otherworldly climate and taste conventional South Indian dishes. Connect us for a Mahashivratri celebration that feeds both body and soul, making cherished recollections with adored ones.
Avg cost - 500 for two people
Address - Vipul Square, B Block, Sushant Lok 1, Gurgaon
Special - Bowl of Avail
Bikanervala in Gurugram is the place where the joy of the season merges with the taste of divine food. This is the place where you can enjoy the divine flavors of Vrat Thali & Platter, specially made for devotees fasting during Mahashivratri. With three types of Special fasting Thalis and Platters, as well as affordable sattvik meals , Bikanervala is the place to be if you want to indulge your taste buds and take your celebrations to the next level.
Avg cost - 450 for two people
Address - Plot No. 3-5 Sec 29 , Gurgaon-122002, Sector 29, Gurgaon
Special - Vrat Thali and Platter
D.S restaurant is one of the best places in Gurgaon where you can feel the magic of the festival. The food here is a mix of different flavors. The menu provides Special Vrat Thali treats for the devotees fasting during Mahashivratri. It also offers sweet lassi to keep the devotees hydrated. The restaurant provides a low-cost meal that is perfect for families and friends during Mahashivratri.
Avg cost - 300 for two people
Address - Shop no. 26, Vikranth Shastri Marg, Sector -17, Huda market, Sukhrali, Sector 17, Gurgaon
Special - Special Vrat Thali