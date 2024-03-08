Healing Lives And Motivating Generations

As President of the Commonwealth Association of Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition, she presented on controlling morbidity and mortality in Commonwealth countries in the presence of Her Excellency the Queen and Prince Charles of the UK. She has drafted several guidelines globally on the management of a range of ailments in children besides national guidelines on behalf of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics. She was nominated as Co-Chair of Standard Treatment Workflows (STWs) Development in Pediatrics an endeavour by Niti Ayog, Government of India, with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and is also an advisor for Arogya Bharat: Pradhan Mantri. Jan Arogya Yojna.