Healing Lives And Motivating Generations

A phenomenal woman whose indelible contribution to the medical world makes her one of the top doctors in India. She has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Dr B.C. Roy National Award’ in recognition of her pioneering development of ‘Paediatric Liver Transplant and Hepatology’ services in India. She has also developed ‘Advanced Liver and Gastro-Intestinal Care’ for children. Her achievements in liver transplantation put India on a global map for providing the best level of care, comparatively much higher than many centres in the USA, at a 10 percent international cost.
After completing MBBS from Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad, Dr Mohan dreamed of working in the field of liver transplantation, which was not popular in India in the ‘90s. High neonatal and infant mortality rates prompted her to train in paediatrics at AIIMS-Delhi, a premium institute, followed by a specialisation in paediatric liver transplantation in the UK. She returned to India in 1999 and established a liver transplant programme including the first ‘‘Cadaveric liver’ transplantation and the first ‘blood group incompatible liver’ transplant.
In 2000, she set up the first Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Liver Transplant services at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, and in 2010 created the first department in India, at Medanta Medicity Gurugram, a well-equipped department with comprehensive facilities, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and advanced technology to improve patient outcomes while making healthcare more accessible and efficient.
“Dream big for our country and work with focus, dedication, and sincerity to realize our dream for India”
As President of the Commonwealth Association of Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition, she presented on controlling morbidity and mortality in Commonwealth countries in the presence of Her Excellency the Queen and Prince Charles of the UK. She has drafted several guidelines globally on the management of a range of ailments in children besides national guidelines on behalf of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics. She was nominated as Co-Chair of Standard Treatment Workflows (STWs) Development in Pediatrics an endeavour by Niti Ayog, Government of India, with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and is also an advisor for Arogya Bharat: Pradhan Mantri. Jan Arogya Yojna.
A popular teacher who trained dozens of young doctors for the country was awarded the ‘Distinguished Teacher Award’ by the National Board of Examinations for her selfless service. Her efforts resulted in a structured training and education programme for young doctors with an intention of promoting improved health care delivery to children across the country. With more than 200 publications and journals to her credit, she has received many distinguished awards from prestigious bodies. Dr Mohan has travelled across the country and covered most districts and cities in India, delivering 1000+ lectures to disseminate knowledge and empower doctors to provide good healthcare services to children with gastro-intestinal and liver problems.
In an attempt to give back to society, Dr Mohan Founded ‘Cherry Hill Education Society’, providing free basic education to underprivileged children in Delhi. She conducts free clinics, school awareness seminars, and annual collection drives for the treatment of needy children.
Her strong bent towards women’s empowerment led to the training of several women doctors and female staff. She has been constantly working on mentoring young female doctors and was the Founder Chairperson of the Women Forum of Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO). In addition, she is the representative of the North Zone IAP (Women Paediatric Forum), which works for women empowerment and inclusivity.