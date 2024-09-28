India Records 4.78 Million Foreign Tourist Arrivals In Jan-Jun 2024

On Friday, the Ministry of Tourism also announced the winners of the Best Tourism Villages Competition 2024. The second edition of the competition saw 991 applications from 30 states and union territories, with 36 villages being recognized across eight categories. Winners included Aru village in Jammu and Kashmir for adventure tourism, Kumarakom in Kerala for agri-tourism, Pranpur in Madhya Pradesh for craft, Andro in Manipur for heritage, and Tar village in Ladakh for responsible tourism.