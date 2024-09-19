Ganjam District Leads Odisha In TB Patient Adoption Program

The program coordinator, Bideshi Jena elaborated on the nutritional aspect of the support provided. “The patients are not provided with any kind of cash but instead monthly food kits are provided to them.

The monthly food kit, valued at approximately Rs 700 to Rs 800 per patient, includes:

3 kg cereals and millets

1.5 kg pulses

1 kg milk powder

250 grams of vegetable oil and cooking oil

Jena also mentioned that non-vegetarian food options are available for those willing to provide them. The adoption period can range from six months to three years, allowing for sustained support throughout the treatment process.