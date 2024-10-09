Asia's Largest Imaging Telescope Launched In Ladakh

In addition to the MACE observatory, Ladakh is home to several other prominent telescopes and observatories, with a solid reputation as a hub for astronomical research. The Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO) in Hanle is one of the highest observatories in the world and is home to the 2-meter Himalayan Chandra Telescope, which has played a key role in global research in optical and infrared astronomy. Ladakh will also host LIGO-India, a major gravitational-wave observatory that is part of a global network aimed at detecting cosmic events like black hole mergers. These facilities, along with atmospheric monitoring stations, take advantage of Ladakh's clear skies and low light pollution, making the region perfect for space and atmospheric research.