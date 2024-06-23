Book Review: The Widowing Of Shahjehanabad

There are wheels within wheels as the conspiracies unreel and the clock begins to tick as Falak’s marriage to her prince is announced. The things that we know about the prelude to the 1857 uprising begin to creep in, Wazid Ali Shah’s exile to Calcutta, the greased bullets that cause protest and chapatis passed from hand to hand – all of which are whispers within the haram and not really clear to many in Dilli. What is certain is that the British are oppressors and many feel that something should be done about them but Bahadur Shah of the many titles is too old and powerless to take charge.