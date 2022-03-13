Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Zeeshan Ayyub Shares Experience Of Working With 'Bloody Brothers' Co-stars Tina Desai And Shruti Seth

'Bloody Brothers' has been directed by Shaad Ali. The web series will premiere on ZEE5 on March 18.

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 5:01 pm

Bollywood actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who will appear in the upcoming web series 'Bloody Brothers,' shared his experience working on the show with director Shaad Ali, and co-stars Tina Desai, and Shruti Seth. 'Bloody Brothers' is an adaptation of the Scottish mystery thriller, 'Guilt.'

The trailer depicted the lives of two brothers, Jaideep Ahlawat as Jaggi and Zeeshan Ayyub as Daljeet, who change following a fatal vehicle accident. What follows is a sequence of falsehoods designed to hide the truth.

In an interview, Ayyub tells us about sharing screen space with actress Tina Desai, Ayyub mentioned working with the 'Sense 8' actress was a learning experience for him. "With Tina, I didn’t know her from before however, we had many scenes together and I had to romance her, so it was different, and she is also a different kind of an actor. Working with Tina was a learning experience for me," said Ayyub.

Ayyub also talked about his experience working on the sets with director Shaad Ali and how he gives the actors complete creative freedom. "Shaad has a great sense of humour. He is very nice, and he knows what to do. He gives complete freedom to the actors, so it was a pleasure working with him," said Ayyub.

He added, "He doesn’t take anything too seriously and that is a very important asset on set, especially when you are shooting for a dark comedy. We had our share of fun."

Actress Shruti Seth who is known for her work on television shows like 'Shararat' and 'Comedy Circus' will also be seen in 'Bloody Brothers', speaking about working with the actress, Ayyub said, "I have known Shruti from many years as we have done a play together. She is fun. However, I did not have many scenes with her except for one where she forgets who is the lead. Otherwise, we did not have any scenes. After the shoot though we had a great time together."

'Bloody Brothers' has been directed by Shaad Ali. It also stars veteran actor Satish Kaushik, Jitendra Joshi, Maya Alagh, and Yuri Suri. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, 'Bloody Brothers' will premiere on ZEE5 on March 18.

