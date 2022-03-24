'Encanto' Director, Jared Bush, Opens Up About The Film's Sequel

Director, Jared Bush, who delivered the recent Disney blockbuster 'Encanto' has something to say about the sequel of the film. The animated musical film gathered a lot of praise from the audience on internet. While the praise still continues, Disney might announce ‘Encanto 2’ any moment. Similar to previous Disney blockbusters, fans are excited to see the movie turn into a franchise with Madrigals back in action.

Previously, in an interview, the CEO Bob Chapek had mentioned that with 'Encanto' they were launching a ‘new franchise’. Therefore, Disney might as well be in process of producing the sequel as fans eagerly await the new film.

Not only Chapek, Jared Bush, the director of 'Encanto' further tweeted a cryptic message that read, “I’m asked a LOT if there’ll be more #Encanto - movies, TV, Theater, etc.’ He answered the fan queries via Comicbook saying, “I’ll say this, it was always our dream, but the real deciders are the fans who found themselves in this story, who saw their families in ours, who chose to spend time with the Madrigals…and want to again.”

I’m asked a LOT if there’ll be more #Encanto - movies, TV, Theater, etc - I’ll say this, it was always our dream, but the real deciders are the fans who found themselves in this story, who saw their family in ours, who chose to spend time with the Madrigals… and want to again.🙏 pic.twitter.com/BI3sGCdMov — Jared Bush (@thejaredbush) March 22, 2022

Nothing official has been announced yet, nor have anyone spoken about it, but all the signs point towards a probable ‘Encanto 2’ in making. Bush’s tweet has given a new hope to many fans who expressed their excitement for the sequel of the film.

According to Pinkvilla, fans resorted to internet to express their thoughts. One such fan wrote, “I will give you any body part, any organ and even my firstborn child for more Encanto content please.”