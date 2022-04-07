Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook And Hong Kyung Join The Main Cast Of 'Weak Hero'

Original K-drama 'Weak Hero' cast has been revealed. Actors Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook and Hong Kyung will be seen as the leads.

Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook, Hong Kyung Instagram/ @wavve.official

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 10:29 pm

The main cast for ‘Weak Hero’ is confirmed to be Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook and Hong Kyung, as reported by Wavve. Wavve is a Korean android app that features audio visual content, launched in 2019. 

The original drama is a strong action drama about a weak boy who fights violence both in and out of the school owing to his smart reflexes and analysis powers, according to Pinkvilla. The drama is based on Naver webtoon, which has established a fandom already. 

Actor Park Ji Hoon will play Yeon Si Eun, the main lead, who uses his brain and tools to develop new fighting skills to combat violence inside and outside of his school. He will be seen as a new avatar of hero. Yeon Si Eun, is an outsider who has interest only in studies, but as the story flows he crosses paths with Suho and Beam Seok and something more important than studying occurs. 

Actor Choi Hyun Wook will play the role of honest and free Ahn Suho. Suho keeps no interest in school besides graduation without absences, regarding which he made a promise to his grandmother. However, he meets Si Eun and Beom Seok with whom he builds a friendship. 

Actor Hong Kyung, who recently won Baeksang Arts Awards Rookie of the Year for the movie ‘Innocence’, will be seen as Oh Beom Seok. Wavve has bagged the exclusive release right of ‘Weak Hero’ which is supposed to released in the second half of 2022.

