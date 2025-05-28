From The White Balloon to The Circle and Taxi, his stories unveiled the invisible chains of Iranian life. His latest win summoned praise from the world and reprimand from Tehran. Yet his lens endures—unyielding, rooted in the soil of Iran, whispering its struggle, daring to dream. At Cannes, Panahi dedicated his award to the silenced voices of Iran’s filmmakers. A filmmaker once caged, now celebrated—Panahi’s story is not just of resistance, but of cinema’s unrelenting power to witness and to speak.