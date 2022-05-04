Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vishwak Sen Asked To Leave The Studio By A Television Anchor

Netizens were disappointed by the journalist's reaction and Sen's removal from the studio

Vishwak Sen Asked To Leave The Studio By A Television Anchor
Vishwas sen Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 May 2022 5:56 pm

A video of a news presenter yelling at Telugu actor Vishwak Sen and asking him to leave the broadcast studio has gone viral. Netizens were disappointed by the journalist's reaction and Sen's removal from the studio, according to a report by the Indian Express.

Sen is heard saying to the television anchor in the footage, "So, you don't have the right to criticise me personally." So, you don’t have the right to attack me personally. So, you better mind your tongue and not call me the depressed person or paagal Sen. You understand." And the anchor keeps saying, "You can get out of my studio.”

"You f****g..you guys phoned me," Sen replies. Sen gets up from his chair, planning to leave, but the anchor yells at him and tells him to leave the studio. 

Related stories

Vishwak Sen And Nivetha Pethuraj Reunite For Naresh Kuppili's 'Das Ka Dhumki'

Vishwak Sen Tests Positive For Covid-19

Netizens were outraged at the anchor's behaviour, and they rallied around Sen. "News anchors believe they can frighten people by labelling them as sad or pagal. The anchor seems haughty and unprepared. "Blackmark in journalism," one user said.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vishwak Sen Telugu Fame Blackmark In Journalism Vishwak Sen Humiliated News Anchor Tv News Journalism Black Journalism Vishwak Sen India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Here Is Why RBI Hiked Repo Rate By 40 Basis Points

Here Is Why RBI Hiked Repo Rate By 40 Basis Points

Budaun man allegedly gets wife raped to frame opponents

Budaun man allegedly gets wife raped to frame opponents