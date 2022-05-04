A video of a news presenter yelling at Telugu actor Vishwak Sen and asking him to leave the broadcast studio has gone viral. Netizens were disappointed by the journalist's reaction and Sen's removal from the studio, according to a report by the Indian Express.

Sen is heard saying to the television anchor in the footage, "So, you don't have the right to criticise me personally." So, you don’t have the right to attack me personally. So, you better mind your tongue and not call me the depressed person or paagal Sen. You understand." And the anchor keeps saying, "You can get out of my studio.”

Every time TV9 thinks it can call people names and get away.



The shoutings of the Anchor is a result of shock and disbelief that some one said NOpic.twitter.com/Tu1YqCzeyX — MIRCHI9 (@Mirchi9) May 2, 2022

"You f****g..you guys phoned me," Sen replies. Sen gets up from his chair, planning to leave, but the anchor yells at him and tells him to leave the studio.

Netizens were outraged at the anchor's behaviour, and they rallied around Sen. "News anchors believe they can frighten people by labelling them as sad or pagal. The anchor seems haughty and unprepared. "Blackmark in journalism," one user said.