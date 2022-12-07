Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Vicky Kaushal Grooves To 'Kya Baat Hai', Says Katrina Kaif Begs Him Not To Put Up Such Videos

Vicky Kaushal Grooves To 'Kya Baat Hai', Says Katrina Kaif Begs Him Not To Put Up Such Videos

Actor and national crush Vicky Kaushal shared a candid video of himself grooving on the track 'Kya Baat Hai' from his upcoming film 'Govinda Naam Mera' and said that his wife Katrina Kaif begs him not post such clips on social media.

Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 9:34 pm

In the clip, he shared on Instagram, Vicky sits on a chair and just sways to the music, featuring him and Kiara Advani.

Vicky wrote on Instagram, "My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can't help it. Hopefully one day she'll say... "KYAA BAAT HAII!!!"

'Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0' is the third song from 'Govinda Naam Mera', which is a revamped version of Harrdy Sandhu's track by the same name. Two other songs have also been released from the film titled 'Bana Sharabi' and 'Bijli'.

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. It has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and will relase on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

