Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

This week has seen the release of a wide range of films and web series in a number of languages and genres. From season 5 of the Spanish drama series 'Elite' to Suriya starrer 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' on Netflix, here are the top five titles that released on OTT platforms, this week.

'Elite' Season 5

Spanish teen drama series 'Elite' is slated to release on Friday, April 8th, with a slew of new characters and plenty of drama in store for the students of Las Encinas. Season 5 of 'Elite' will pick up following Armando's assassination. The trailer depicts that Armando's body has been discovered, and it looks that Samuel will be held responsible, even though Guzmán was the one who murdered him.

Cast: Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, Manu Rios, and Pol Granch

Creators: Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero

Where to watch: Netflix

'Naradhan'

The film 'Naradhan' is based on the true life of a well-known television newscaster. The Tovino Thomas starrer will be released in Malayalam. The film was supposed to be released in April 2021, however, it was delayed owing to the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak in India. After several postponements, the film was finally released in theatres on March 3, 2022, with Bheeshma Parvam.

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Indrans, Renji Panicker and Sharaf U Dheen

Director: Aashiq Abu

Where to watch: Prime Video

'Etharkkum Thunindhavan'

The premise of 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' revolves around Kannabiran, a Chennai High Court lawyer who transforms into an executioner in order to fight violence against women in India. The film was released in theatres worldwide on March 10, 2022, to mixed to good reviews, with acclaim for the cast's performances and the message the film portrayed.

Cast: Suriya Sivakumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sathyaraj, Soori and Saranya Ponvannan

Director: Pandiraj

Where to watch: Netflix

'All the Old Knives'

'All the Old Knives' is a thriller film starring actor Chris Pine in the lead role. The narrative of 'All the Old Knives,' based on Steinhauer's novel of the same name, centers around an agent who leaks information that leads to the deaths of over 100 people, two CIA officers, and old lovers Henry Pelham and Celia Harrison reuniting to find the mole.

Cast: Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne, and Jonathan Pryce

Director: Janus Metz Pedersen

Where to watch: Prime Video

'Gullak' Season 3

'Gullak' season 3 follows the Mishra family through their daily lives. The series, created by Shreyansh Pandey, is set in a tiny village in North India and tells numerous light-hearted tales from the daily lives of the Mishra family as well as their less-than-ideal life realities. On June 27, 2019, the first season premiered on the TVF's streaming platform TVF Play and on Sony Liv, with all episodes airing on the same day. The audience reacted positively to the show.

Cast: Geetanjali Kulkarni, Jameel Khan, Harsh Mayar and Vaibhav Raj Gupta

Director: Palash Vaswani

Where to watch: Sony LIV