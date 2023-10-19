Thalapathy Vijay Takes Promotions To Next Level With Musical Drone Show

As Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s greatly awaited action thriller film ‘Leo’ hits theatres, the crew of the film did a spectacular musical drone show, going next level for movie promotions.

The event commemorated both the music of Anirudh Ravichander, as well as the work of the tech crew while celebrating the cast, and director Lokesh Kanagraj’s vision.

The musical drone show lit up the night sky as over a hundred drones went up, and with the film’s attitude-packed rocking track ‘Bada**’ playing in the background, the drones began forming intricate formations.

This included the song’s title first being formed before the drones changed their formation with great precision, forming detailed light patterns in the process. It then switched to a basic character poster of Thalapathy, before quickly changing to the words ‘Rockstar Anirudh’.

The crew and the director who began laughing merrily over their success with the show, then changed to new names. These included the words ‘Thalapathy Vijay’, ‘Trisha Krishnan’, and ‘Lokesh Kanagraj’.

While all of these words were formed in English, the drones quickly switched to Tamil before going higher up and forming the ‘Leo’ coin, which in the trailer goes from golden to getting drenched in blood. The show then amusingly ended with the words ‘Rest In Peace’, which are the final words of the song ‘Bada**’.

Walking over the red carpet, the crew celebrated the success of the show and how it dazzled the night sky, particularly as Anirudh’s music and the achievements of the technical crew were given their biggest ode with the spectacular night show.