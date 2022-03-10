Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary In 2023 To Be Celebrated as 'Sushant Moon'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday in 2023 will be the first New Moon of 2023. The Luna Society International has announced that the day will be observed as ‘Sushant Moon’.

Two years back, the film industry lost one of the most talented actors, Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died on June 14, 2020. The actor had many passions and among them was astronomy. His curiosity to study the universe is well known. Now, in memory of the actor, Luna Society International has announced that January 21, 2023, will be dedicated to the star. America’s Luna Society has dedicated his 2023 birth date as ‘Sushant Moon.’

A post was shared by photographer Viral Bhayani confirming the same. He took to Instagram and shared the post and wrote, “American lunar society to celebrate #sushantsinghrajput ’s birth anniversary as “Sushant moon ‘ January 21, 2023, has been set as the first observance of “Sushant’s Moon,” proclaimed to celebrate the life of the Bollywood superstar and space enthusiast Sushant Singh Rajput (sic).”

The late actor had also signed a film ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’ for which he had undergone training at NASA. The film was to be directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

