Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sunil Lahri Of ‘Ramayan’ Fame On ‘Adipurush’ Teaser: Everyone Has A Right To Present Their Interpretation

Sunil Lahri was seen in the role of ‘Lakshman’ in Ramayan, and the actor has now reacted to Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas' ‘Adipurush’ teaser.

Sunil Lahri in ‘Ramayan’, Prabhas in 'Adipurush'
Sunil Lahri in ‘Ramayan’, Prabhas in 'Adipurush' Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 3:52 pm

‘Adipurush’, directed by Om Raut, is an upcoming mythological drama that stars Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan aka Lankesh. The cast of the film includes Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. The teaser of the film was recently released but it has been making the headlines for not living up to the expectations of fans.

Netizens not only felt that the visual effects were not up to the mark and heavily trolled the teaser for its VFX, netizens were not even happy to see the look of Saif as Lankesh. In fact, the hashtag #BoycottAdipurush started trending on Twitter ever since the teaser was unveiled. Now 

Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s television adaptation of the ‘Ramayan’, has now reacted to the teaser.

The actor told DNA, “After watching the teaser, at present, my views are neutral. It’s neither entirely positive, nor totally negative. They have just introduced the characters and their personalities. So till now, they haven’t conveyed anything that really irked me. I think the ki zabardasti ki controversy create ki ja rahi hai to popularise the film.”

He did, however, admit that he also found the looks of Ram and Raavan a bit strange. But cited it to the fact that there’s no frame of reference to design these idols. “We all have an image set in our minds, and we have grown up watching a particular reference to Lord Ram all these years. So, they have tried to break the conventional image of Raavan. This is an individual take of a creative person, and as an artist, everyone has a right to present their interpretation of a story,” he said.

Commenting on the teaser controversy, Sunil added, “Itna main zaroor kehna chahunga makers aur audiences ko, ki ‘nonsense will not be tolerated anymore in this country.’ Humari jo bhavnaye hai, humare jo dharam se related hai, jinki hum pooja karte hai, aaradhyan maante hai. Unke prati koi bhi negativity ki, toh ab desh bardasht nahi karega. Unhone phele bhi dikha diya, aage bhi yehi hai. Yeh us zamane ka Bharat nahi raha, ab united ho gaye hai log, and I think this unity is positive and beneficial for the country (I will say this, the audience isn’t going to tolerate nonsense in this country anymore, not against our faith, or the gods we pray to. The audience has already shown what it is capable of, and it will do so again. This is the new India, people are united now).”

‘Adipurush’ is Om Raut’s third directorial after ‘Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush’ and ‘Tanhaji’. ‘Adipurush’ is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2023.

Related stories

Om Raut on 'Adipurush' Receiving Criticism: I Will Not Disappoint Anyone

Apologise Or Face Legal Action, Says Notice To 'Adipurush' Director For 'Islamisation' Of Ramayana

'Adipurush' Director Om Raut Reacts To The Film's Heavy Trolling

Tags

Art & Entertainment Adipurush Adipurush Teaser Adipurush Poster Adipurush First Look Prabhas Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan Sunny Singh Om Raut Bhushan Kumar Lord Ram Ramayana Sunil Lahri Sunil Lahri Prabhas Saif Ali Khan Om Raut Sunny Singh Kriti Sanon New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indiabulls Housing Finance Opens Public Issue Of Bonds To Raise Up To Rs 800 Crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance Opens Public Issue Of Bonds To Raise Up To Rs 800 Crore

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls