Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Khushi Kapoor, late actress Sridevi’s and filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter, will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming live-action musical adaptation of 'Archie comics'. Pictures from their time on the sets surfaced online on Thursday (March 25). In the pictures, Khan, Kapoor and Agastya Nanda can be seen hanging out together. All three will be making their acting debut with the film. The pictures also revealed their looks in the film, complete in their Archie comic attire.

Kapoor, will be playing the role inspired by Betty Cooper. The actress was seen with shiny copper hair and short bangs on her forehead. She was dressed in a light blue shirt, brown skirt and a brown sleeveless sweater on top.

Khan, whose character is inspired by the sizzling Veronica in the comic, sported a black dress and a hoodie on top. She has deep, dark hair in the film. Khan was hanging out with Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda’s elder sister. Their mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda was also present on the set, along with Akhtar.

The movie is said to be a coming-of-age story that will showcase the iconic teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India who doesn’t know much about the world of Archie comics.

The filmmaker had announced the film last year on social media. She had written, “Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix,” the post read. The film will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India.”

Meanwhile, Kapoor was also clicked at Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's recent birthday bash and was all over social media. In the pictures, she donned a nude shimmery dress and she styled her copper hair in a bun.

