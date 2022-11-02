Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Shweta Dadhich Changes Her Name To Rooprashmi Sharma

‘Pishachini’ actress Shweta Dadhich has gone ahead to change her name to Rooprashmi Sharma, and there is a special reason behind it. Read on to find out.

Shweta Dadhich Aka Rooprashmi Sharma,
Shweta Dadhich Aka Rooprashmi Sharma, Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 6:03 pm

Name changing ritual is a common thing, especially in the entertainment industry, as we have seen a lot of celebs changing their names for their own reasons. Recently, Shweta Dadhich, who is a popular name in the entertainment world, also changed her name and she has a very special reason behind it.

Shweta Dadhich is currently seen playing the role of Amrita Rajput in the supernatural show 'Pishachini'. The actress has earlier charmed the audiences with her performances in projects like ‘Devo Ke Dev Mahadev’, ‘Na Aana Is Des Laado’, ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’, among others. She is also known for the movie 'The Wife.'

Sharing the reason why she chose to change her name, Shweta Dadhich says, "Well, this is not a sudden decision. In fact, I had to do this for a long time but didn't get the right change. The reason behind changing my name is my guruji. In 2001, my guruji sent me to Bombay and wanted me to start my career with the name 'Rooprashmi'. I wasn't able to change my name at that time, but this thing was revolving around my mind for years. So, this Diwali, when I went home, everyone insisted, me to change my name and finally I did it."

She further adds, "From now onwards, I am Rooprashmi Sharma instead of Shweta Dadhich. My name comes from my guruji's name 'Rooprajat' and by adapting the name given by him I am acknowledging his importance in my life. This name is like a blessing to me."

