Shruti Choudhary Drapes Bandhani Sarees: 'I Feel Closer To My Roots'

IANS

February 18, 2024

Shruti Choudhary Photo: Instagram
Actress Shruti Choudhary is sporting different kinds of traditional Rajasthani bandhani sarees in ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’, and she remarked that one of the highlights of being on the show is getting to wear her favorite attire.

Shruti, who plays the role of Bulbul, shared: "I’m grateful for all the recognition I’ve got as Bulbul and hope that I can be worthy of all the appreciation that’s coming my way. This is my first show as a lead and among the things that I’ve learnt, one is draping sarees with the help of my reel mother Aastha Choudhary.”

“I’ve worn so many different traditional bandhani sarees by now. Nothing can beat the elegance of a saree and I feel closer to my roots when I wear it,” she added.

The show stars Shagun Pandey as Veer.

In the current storyline, Bulbul and Veer decide to take six months to understand each other and strengthen their relationship. However, Bulbul is still concerned that the secret of her being a minor will be revealed to Veer.

‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ airs on Colors.

