Shruti Choudhary Drapes Bandhani Sarees: 'I Feel Closer To My Roots'

Actress Shruti Choudhary is sporting different kinds of traditional Rajasthani bandhani sarees in ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’, and she remarked that one of the highlights of being on the show is getting to wear her favorite attire.

Shruti, who plays the role of Bulbul, shared: "I’m grateful for all the recognition I’ve got as Bulbul and hope that I can be worthy of all the appreciation that’s coming my way. This is my first show as a lead and among the things that I’ve learnt, one is draping sarees with the help of my reel mother Aastha Choudhary.”