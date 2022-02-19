Shakya and Akira Will Be Attending Father Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar's Wedding

Actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will get married on Saturday, February 19, after months of anticipation. With close friends and family members in attendance, the couple will have a small wedding ceremony.

Farhan Akhtar's daughters from his former marriage to Adhuna Bhabani will be in attendance, according to reports. Akhtar and Bhabani divorced in 2017 and have two children, Shakya and Akira.

According to a report by IndiaToday.in, a close friend of Akhtar stated, “He introduced Shibani to his kids early on, so that they got to know her a bit and also got to spend time with them. It is beautiful how the kids have formed a bond with Shibani and now will be at the wedding to officially welcome her into their family."

Akhtar and Dandekar, according to the friend, were not in a hurry to marry and took their time getting to know each other.

Last month, Shabana Azmi shared an unseen family photo with Javed Akhtar's first wife and Farhan Akhtar, as well as Honey Irani, Zoya Akhtar's mother. Take a look at the photo:

The couple met on the set of the reality show 'I Can Do That' and began dating soon after. After a while, they began dating and have been together for many years. They are now planning their wedding. Shakya (21) and Akira (15), Akhtar's two kids from his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani, will attend his and Dandekar's wedding. According to a close friend of the couple, the daughters are friends with Dandekar.

Meanwhile, Akhtar and Dandekar were spotted departing for Khandala on Friday afternoon, where the wedding ceremony is set to take place. It will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse on February 19th. Following that, on February 21, they will have a registered marriage and reception. The pair will have a simple wedding where they will exchange vows rather than a conventional Marathi marriage or a nikah ceremony, according to reports.