Raveena Tandon's Father, Ravi Tandon, Dies Of Respiratory Failure

Filmmaker Ravi Tandon, actress Raveena Tandon's father, passed away on Friday, February 11, at the age of 85. He died of respiratory failure due to lung fibrosis. The filmmaker passed away at 3.45 am at his residence.

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to her father with a heartfelt message. The actress shared photos of her with her father and captioned the post as, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa (sic).”

Actors Neelam Kothari, Juuhi Babbar, and Chunky Panday, among others, expressed their condolences.

One of the fans of the actress commented on her post, “Wonderful person Raveena ji...Jo apno ke liye jeete hain wah sada he khub jeete hai (Those who live for their people, live forever) (sic).”

In another obituary post by Raveena Tandon, she expressed her gratitude towards people for their support and heartfelt condolences.

Ravi Tandon was active from the 1970s to the 1980s. He had directed, produced, and written films such as 'Anhonee', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Majboor', 'Khuddar', and 'Zindagi'.

Last year, Raveena Tandon gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her father Ravi Tandon's private birthday celebration. She shared a number of photos and videos from his cake cutting ceremony as well as a family gathering. In the video, Raveena Tandon's mother Veena, her husband Anil Thadani and daughter Rasha Thadani, could be seen among others.

The actress had previously discussed about her father in an interview with Cinestaan.com. She expressed her feelings about him saying, “I’m so proud of the way my dad handled his career. He was known to be a versatile director. He could handle comedies like 'Khel Khel Mein' and he could even do films like 'Jawab' and 'Majboor' which were psychological thrillers. He was known as a gentleman director. Even now when I met Ashaji (Asha Parekh), Waheedaji (Waheeda Rehman) or Moushmi ji, they have got such amazing things to say about him always. Chintu ji (Rishi Kapoor) remained a friend of his for a very long time.”

She further went on to say how her father was the one to teach her how to be self-made and lead an independent life. “In fact, he taught me how to be self-made, if you really ask me. I also always wanted to stand on my own two feet because if he came from Agra with nothing and made it all here on his own, I would want to do this on my own and that’s why I preferred to get movies on my own. I never expected him to launch me,” she had said.