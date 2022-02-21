Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Puri Jagannadh To Make International Directorial Debut

Director Puri Jagannadh has recently completed filming on his much-anticipated Pan India project ‘Liger’, starring actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 6:13 pm

Telugu filmmaker, Puri Jagannadh, who has directed blockbusters like 'Itlu Sravani Subramanyam,' 'Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi,' 'Pokiri,' 'Idiot,' and 'iSmart Shankar,' among others, will reportedly making his international debut after his dream project 'Jana Gana Mana’.

The director has completed filming on the much-anticipated Pan India project ‘Liger’, starring actor Vijay Deverakonda which will release on August 25. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday stars opposite Devarakonda in the movie. Mike Tyson, the former world heavyweight boxing champion, is set to make his acting debut in Indian cinema with ‘Liger’.

Puri's home production banner, Puri Connects, has announced that he will next be working on his dream project ‘Jana Gana Mana’ which will again be a pan-India project, and he will take his time finishing and releasing it. The movie had been announced years before but wasn't materialized. Actor Mahesh Babu is set to lead in the film. Puri in previous interactions had mentioned that he had written the script of 'Jana Gana Mana' keeping Mahesh Babu in mind.

Puri will reportedly make his international debut as a director post the completion of ‘Jana Gana Mana’. The international project will also be made under Puri Connects, though details of it have yet to be revealed. Puri in collaboration with film producer Charmme Kaur, will produce all of these films.

