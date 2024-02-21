The news of his death surfaced when Tony Ganios’ fiancé – Amanda Serrano-Ganios – shared the news on social media. Taking to X, she shared a picture of Ganios and wrote, “The last words we said to each other were "I love you." Love is an understatement. You are everything to me. My heart, my soul, and my best friend. #I love you #tonyganios.”

Take a look at her post here.