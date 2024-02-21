Tony Ganios, best known for his role in ‘The Wanderers’ and the ‘Porky’ franchise, has passed away. The actor breathed his last at the age of 64.
The news of his death surfaced when Tony Ganios’ fiancé – Amanda Serrano-Ganios – shared the news on social media. Taking to X, she shared a picture of Ganios and wrote, “The last words we said to each other were "I love you." Love is an understatement. You are everything to me. My heart, my soul, and my best friend. #I love you #tonyganios.”
Take a look at her post here.
Advertisement
Additionally, she also revealed how the actor passed away. Replying to a fan’s tweet, she said, “Thank you, Marc. It's just unreal to me right now. It was so fast. He hadn't felt well and hid it from me for days. When he finally told me and was taken to the hospital, his spinal cord was severely infected. They did the surgery, next morning, his heart stopped. I'm crushed.”
Advertisement
In an exclusive conversation with TMZ, Serrano-Ganios revealed that the actor breathed his last at a hospital in New York. She revealed that he was suffering from a severe spinal cord infection. The actor was taken into surgery, but he suffered a fatal heart attack.
Advertisement
Reacting to the news of his death, one fan wrote, “RIP. That is sad news. Lovely bloke. He always engaged in posts about ‘The Wanderers’. (And history. He loved his history). Will raise a glass to him tonight. Peace and love to his fellow Wanderers.” A second fan said, “Always liked him as an actor what he did in film and television. Seemed like a good guy.” A third fan commented, “He was way too young. My condolences to his family and friends.”
Advertisement
Ganios was last seen in the 1993 crime drama ‘Rising Sun.’