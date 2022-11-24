Papon Birthday Special: 5 Songs Of The Melodious Singer That Are Surely Soul-Soothing

Is there anyone who doesn't like repeat listens on their playlist? The majority of singer-composer-songwriter Papon's music is repeat listen material but there are a few songs that are extra special. On the occasion of the music icon's birthday, we bring you 5 songs by him that are gems and should definitely be on your playlist.

‘Akhiyan’

This gorgeous composition is in essence an ode to all those who loved fiercely but are destined for a heartbreak. Touching upon unrequited love, ‘Akhiyan’ pierces right through the hearts of listeners. It has been composed by talented duo, Gourov-Roshin and it has been sung in the resounding deep voice of Papon. Its song video tells the bittersweet love story of digital sensations, Manav And Gima.

‘Ghar Bhara Sa Lage’

‘Ghar Bhara Sa Lage’ is a sweet love song from the film, Shikara. The narrative of the song shows the journey of two lovers. Sung by Papon and Shreya Ghoshal, penned by Irshad Kamil and composed by Sandesh Shandilya, ‘Ghar Bhara Sa Lage’ features actors Aadil Khan and Sadia. The specialty of this sweet song is its heartwarming visuals and an arresting Pahadi tune.

‘Zindagi’

This song by Papon is a breezy track about the little joys of life. Composed by Sachin–Jigar, voiced by Papon and penned by Bhargav Purohit, ‘Zindagi’ features Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The highlights of this song are the contemporary lyrics and that it fits perfectly in the narrative that touches upon standards of beauty.

‘Mujhe Kaise Pata Na Chala’

This chartbuster by Papon became an instant hit with the listeners and continues to garner tremendous views and streams on various platforms. This relatable romantic number takes listeners back to the memories of young love. A song that can be heard on the loop, ‘Mujhe Kaise Pata Na Chala’ has been composed by Meet Bros and the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

‘Sajdaa Karoon’

Music has the power to unite the whole world, end hate and spread love. This is the spirit embodied in ‘Sajdaa Karoon’. Co-produced and composed by Papon with lyrics by Vaibhav Modi, the song is a celebration of music. The song featured some of the most legendary and seasoned musicians in the country.

Which among these is your favourite Papon track?