Oscars 2024: John Cena Goes Almost Nude On Stage At The 96th Academy Awards

John Cena is known to do the most hilarious of things, and him coming onstage to present an award at the 96th Academy Awards was definitely one of the funniest ones. He was almost nude when he went onstage to present the award for the best costume design. Can you believe that?
For the unversed, at the 1974 Academy Awards, a man by the name of Robert Opel ran across the Oscar stage nude. Its 50 years to that incident and Jimmy Kimmel just wanted to remind audiences of the same by re-enacting the same scene by John Cena. Well, almost!
It so happened that Jimmy Kimmel came on stage and said, “Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?” According to him, this was the cue for John Cena to be re-enacting the same incident from 1974. However, John Cena poked his head out from the backstage and called Jimmy Kimmel to once again re-think the idea as he was backing out from it. He said, “I changed my mind. I don’t want to do the streaker bit anymore. … You should feel ashamed right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea.”
So, to make things even funnier, Jimmy Kimmel just stormed out of the stage and asked John Cena, to present the award. Check out the entire incident right here:
What was interesting is that John Cena actually came almost nude onstage. Not surprisingly enough, the award that he was handing out was of Best Costume Design.
Thankfully nothing untoward happened, and the award was given out very gracefully with John Cena covering himself up with a long stand of cloth.