Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently announced that the two are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover
Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Instagram

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 5:54 pm

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 5:54 pm

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover dated for around a year after meeting on the sets of the film ‘Alone’ in 2015 before tying the knot in 2016. Now after being married for six years, the couple shared Bipasha’s maternity photoshoot as they announced the actress’ pregnancy along with the news that they are expecting their first kid together.

Now on Wednesday, Bipasha shared a funny video of herself in which she can be heard saying, ‘there's a baby in my belly', adding the hashtags, ‘love my baby bump', 'pregnant and confident', ‘love my body’ and ‘love yourself.’ She created the ‘I've got a baby in my belly’ Instagram trend. 

Soon after, her husband Karan posted a sweet comment as he wrote, “Yeah look!!!! My baby in your belly!” Actor R Madhavan commented, “Wow. Congratulations. I am so so so happy for both of us… Yipeeeeeeee… have a lovely pregnancy and a wonderful delivery.” 

On Tuesday, while sharing pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot, the couple had written, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see… so soon, we who once were two will now become three."

Work wise, Bipasha was last seen in MX Player's web-series ‘Dangerous’ in 2020.

