Mike Tyson Abused Me In English, But Lovingly: Vijay Deverakonda

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has said that during the filming of his movie 'Liger', his co-star and former world heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson had abused him in English, adding that he couldn't even repeat what Tyson said.

Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson
Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 1:07 pm

"He abused me a lot, albeit lovingly, in English and I can't even repeat what he said to me. But yes, I had a good time with him," Vijay said during a conversation with IANS.

Vijay later talked about the diet of the famed American boxer, saying: "His diet is somewhat similar to Ananya (Panday)."

Ananya, who plays the female lead in 'Liger', also shared what she learnt from Tyson and how good their bonding was.

"We both eat a lot so we had a great bonding on the sets. I learnt from Mike sir 'never say no to anything'," she said.

Vijay also talked about Tyson's love for India and what he feared the most in the country.

"He loves India a lot for its food, music and people. In fact, he used to ask us to bring Indian food for him which he enjoyed a lot. But yes, he is scared of the crowd here. Once he came here and stayed only in the hotel, as he was scared of the crowd that gathers at the airport or any other place," said the 'Arjun Reddy' actor.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the sports-action film features Vijay as the titular MMA fighter boxer along with Ananya. Tyson is seen making a cameo in the film, which is all set to release on August 24.

