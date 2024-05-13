In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput would often come to him to ask for advice on how to deal with blind articles and gossip. The actor revealed that he would help him because he also had blinds written about him. The ‘Family Man’ actor said, “Sushant was very vulnerable when it came to blind articles. He was a very good human being, and it is only a good person who can get affected by these things. He would often come to me and ask how to deal with these things, I used to tell him not to take these things seriously because I have gone through such situations before, and I am still bearing the brunt of such articles against me.”