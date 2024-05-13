Manoj Bajpayee had shared the screen with Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘Sonchiriya’ before the actor passed away. It was reported that the late actor was troubled by the blind items and gossip that was published about him in the media. In a recent interview, Bajpayee confirmed this and revealed that Rajput was indeed troubled by the blind items. He also revealed that he had asked him for advice on how to deal with them.
In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput would often come to him to ask for advice on how to deal with blind articles and gossip. The actor revealed that he would help him because he also had blinds written about him. The ‘Family Man’ actor said, “Sushant was very vulnerable when it came to blind articles. He was a very good human being, and it is only a good person who can get affected by these things. He would often come to me and ask how to deal with these things, I used to tell him not to take these things seriously because I have gone through such situations before, and I am still bearing the brunt of such articles against me.”
The actor continued, “I told him to handle people whose films are working, who are in power. I would handle such people in a different way. I would tell my friends to convey to them that I would come and beat them up. What’s important is that the message is conveyed. Sushant used to laugh and would say, ‘Sir aap hi kar sakte ho, main nahi kar sakta ye (Sir only you can do it, I can’t). But he was troubled by blind articles. He was a very sensitive and intelligent person.”
On the work front, Rajput was last seen in ‘Dil Bechara’ which was released after his death. The actor died by suicide in June 2020.