Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Mahesh Babu Clarifies Why He Said, ‘Bollywood Can’t Afford Me’

Actor Mahesh Babu has been courting controversy ever since he had said that ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’. He feels that Telugu films are doing well everywhere so there is no need for him to venture into Hindi films.

Mahesh Babu Clarifies Why He Said, ‘Bollywood Can’t Afford Me’
Mahesh Babu Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 May 2022 1:45 pm

Actor Mahesh Babu has garnered a lot of unwanted attention from fans across the country after he made a statement regarding his Bollywood debut. He made the much-talked-about statement at the trailer launch of his upcoming production venture, ‘Major’ on Monday (May 9).

Mahesh Babu said “Bollywood can’t afford me” when asked about why he doesn’t do films in Bollywood. The statement went viral on social media and everyone was talking about it. Now, Mahesh Babu has finally clarified the statement and what he actually meant.

“I have always wanted to do Telugu films. And I have always wished for Telugu movies to do well across the country. I strongly feel, why should we go to another industry by leaving ours behind? I am very happy that our films are reaching there (in North India). Our movies are doing well at the pan-India level and my dream is coming true,” Mahesh Babu said during the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

Related stories

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer: Mahesh Babu Is Back With Style, Action And Entertainment

Mahesh Babu Sponsors Heart Surgeries Of 30 Suffering Children

Mahesh Babu On Bollywood Debut: I Can Just Do A Telugu Film And It’ll Get Seen All Over The World

Mahesh Babu had previously also spoken about why he prefers to do only Telugu films and not venture into the Hindi film industry. He had then said, “I don’t need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it’ll get seen all over the world – that’s what’s happening right now. You’d want to be in a position to do (only) a Telugu film.”

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is all set to be back on the big screen after two years with ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, which releases in theatres on May 12. The film has been written and directed by filmmaker Parasuram. Besides Mahesh Babu, the film also stars actors Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and many others.

Mahesh Babu is also keeping busy with the promotions of his production venture, 'Major', which stars actor Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who gave his life trying to protect people from the terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai Taj Attack.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Film Actor Indian Actor South Indian Movies South India Mahesh Babu Hyderabad India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Law Blow: Harsh Laws Are Always Used To Suppress Dissent And Opposition

Law Blow: Harsh Laws Are Always Used To Suppress Dissent And Opposition

Mahesh Babu Thanks Fans For Standing By Him During His Toughest Times

Mahesh Babu Thanks Fans For Standing By Him During His Toughest Times