Mahesh Babu Clarifies Why He Said, ‘Bollywood Can’t Afford Me’

Actor Mahesh Babu has garnered a lot of unwanted attention from fans across the country after he made a statement regarding his Bollywood debut. He made the much-talked-about statement at the trailer launch of his upcoming production venture, ‘Major’ on Monday (May 9).

Mahesh Babu said “Bollywood can’t afford me” when asked about why he doesn’t do films in Bollywood. The statement went viral on social media and everyone was talking about it. Now, Mahesh Babu has finally clarified the statement and what he actually meant.

“I have always wanted to do Telugu films. And I have always wished for Telugu movies to do well across the country. I strongly feel, why should we go to another industry by leaving ours behind? I am very happy that our films are reaching there (in North India). Our movies are doing well at the pan-India level and my dream is coming true,” Mahesh Babu said during the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

Mahesh Babu had previously also spoken about why he prefers to do only Telugu films and not venture into the Hindi film industry. He had then said, “I don’t need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it’ll get seen all over the world – that’s what’s happening right now. You’d want to be in a position to do (only) a Telugu film.”

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is all set to be back on the big screen after two years with ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, which releases in theatres on May 12. The film has been written and directed by filmmaker Parasuram. Besides Mahesh Babu, the film also stars actors Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and many others.

Mahesh Babu is also keeping busy with the promotions of his production venture, 'Major', which stars actor Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who gave his life trying to protect people from the terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai Taj Attack.