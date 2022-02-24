Kiara Advani To Romance Vijay Deverakonda

Actress Kiara Advani is going to collaborate with actor Vijay Deverakonda for an upcoming film. Advani is considered to play the female lead in the upcoming film with Deverakonda. While the details regarding the film are under close curtains, rumours say that the film is tentatively titled 'VD 12'.

If the news is to be believed, 'VD 12' will mark her third movie in Telugu, as she had appeared in 'Bharat Ane Nenu' and 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' alongside actor Mahesh Babu and actor Ram Charan, respectively. Reportedly the producers have decided to launch the movie by the end of 2022.

On the other hand, Deverakonda is also in talks for his another movie under 'Pushpa' fame Sukumar's direction for his next, tentatively titled 'VD 11'. Deverakonda's next 'Liger' marks his debut as a pan-India actor, and will hit the screens on August 25.

The buzz also says that Advani accepted the offer without a second thought, and the news of their collaboration has been going viral on social media since then. As she will be joining hands with Deverakonda for the first time, the fans of the actor are relishing the news and can't keep calm. Producer Dil Raju will be bankrolling the film under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Advani made her debut in Grazing Goat Pictures' 2014 comedy-drama film, 'Fugly' opposite newcomer actor Mohit Marwah, actor Vijender Singh, actor Arfi Lamba and actor Jimmy Shergill. Advani was also recently been honoured with Life Membership of International Film And Television Club of Asian Academy Of Film & Television by Sandeep Marwah.