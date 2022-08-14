Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Kangana Ranaut Reacts on Salman Rushdie’s Attack: 'Appalling Act By Jihadis'

Apart from Kangana, other Indian film celebrities too expressed their shock at the incident.

File Photo: Kangna Ranaut
File Photo: Kangna Ranaut

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 9:27 am

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has condemned an attack on writer Salman Rushdie and called it an ‘appalling act’. “Another day another appalling act by jihadis, The Satanic Verses is one of the greatest books of its time… I am shaken beyond words… Appalling,” she wrote on Instagram. Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and torso while he was on the stage at a lecture in New York on Friday. He was airlifted to a hospital soon after. The authorities have identified the alleged attacker as Hadi Matar.

Javed Akhtar called the incident ‘barbaric’. He wrote on Twitter, “I condemn the barbaric attack on Salman Rushdie by some fanatic. I hope that NY police and the court will take the strongest action possible against the attacker.”

Swara Bhasker wrote on Twitter, “Thoughts and prayers for #SalmanRushdie. Shameful, condemnable and dastardly this attack! #SalmanRushdieStabbed”

Filmmaker Onir spoke about ‘intolerance towards an artist’. He wrote on Twitter, “#SalmanRushdie is a reminder for all of us … about what is intolerance towards and artist. A disease that has been showing its ugly face of late way too often back home. Let’s not forget to condemn that as well.”

“The world is going insane. And we are all complicit. Even in our silence. Fingers and toes crossed in the hope #SalmanRushdie recovers soon,” wrote actor-director Nandita Das.

Salman Rushdie has long faced death threats for The Satanic Verses, which was banned in several countries upon publishing. Rushdie was a guest at Express Idea Exchange in 2013, where he said, “Yes, I would write The Satanic Verses again.”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kangana Ranaut Salman Rushdie Attack On Salman Rushdie Art And Entertainment Art & Culture Bollywood Bollywood Actor Javed Akhtar Kangana Ranaut Salman Rushdie Mumbai
