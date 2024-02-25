Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Shared A New Year's Eve Kiss With Barbra Streisand

Aniston said in her speech, "Barbra did not just pave the way for us women; she bulldozed a clearing for us. Magnificent talent aside, she's also a mensch. Barbra created the Streisand foundation, giving tens of millions of dollars in grants to more than 800 organisations supporting women's health, civil rights, environmental issues and gun control”.

She continued, "And while I haven't had the pleasure of working with her -- yet -- I've been fortunate enough to spend cherished time with her over the years, and I even got to kiss her at midnight one New Year's Eve. I'm telling the truth. Barbra, I love you, I love you, and congratulations on this well-deserved honour.”