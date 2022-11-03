Janhvi Kapoor On 'Mili': I’ve Always Been Fascinated By Survival Stories

Rare are the times in Bollywood when a newbie starts their journey with a solid hit. Rarer are the times that said newbie consistently delivers hits back-to-back hits. Such is the case of Janhvi Kapoor. The young star debuted with the commercial hit 'Dhadak' as the lead.

Despite 'Dhadak' being a commercial success, the audiences were quite contemplative about her mettle. However, she made a huge impact on the audience with her performances and soon became a household name. Her very next performance was a horror movie directed by Zoya Akhtar as part of the anthology 'Ghost Stories'. She then switched genres again and played 'Gunjan Saxena' in the biographical drama of the same name.

The actress who by now had broken through the conventional mould of being a new actress, then took it a notch further by being the lead in the comedy horror 'Roohi', followed by the black comedy 'Good Luck Jerry'. Both the films had their fair share of praises on OTT.

Now, she is back with a survival thriller 'Mili' scheduled to release this weekend. Talking about 'Mili', Janhvi Kapoor says, “I think what attracted me to the script was the fact that it was such a different and a new setup. And as a viewer, I have always been fascinated by survival stories and I thought that it was an opportunity for me to really push myself. I thought Mathu sir (Mathukutty Xavier) did an amazing job directing his first film and I really wanted to work with him. And also at the heart of it, it's a father-daughter story and it just felt right to do this as the film I am doing with my dad for the first time is a father-daughter story at its core. So, it just felt right."

The actress has proved both her versatility and her acting mettle within a span of 5 years. Her skills and smart script choices and choosing roles she believes in have gotten her an instant pass to become a favorite of everyone.

Post 'Mili', she has films lined up like 'Bawaal' and 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi'. The actress is quite well-loved by both critics and audiences and has managed to secure a dedicated fandom thanks to her acting chops and humble and relatable personality.