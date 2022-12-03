Is Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Action Hero' Another Debacle From The Actor?

After 'Doctor G', 'Anek' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', it seems Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film 'Action Hero' is also not living up to the expectation of the audience. Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the action thriller has hit the theaters this week. However, the film had a slow start at the box office with figures less than Rs. 2 Cr. Preliminary reports claim that the film earned Rs 1-1.5 Cr on day one.

The film is directed by Anirudh Iyer and marks the 'Dream Girl' actor's first action-packed role of his career. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a famous actor Manav, who could be seen in an action-packed chase against a goon, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer the film is produced by Anand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022. Bollywood divas Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi are seen having special item numbers in the action thriller film.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz and the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 23, 2023.

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and dedicated a special post for Akshay Kumar. Ayushmann posted a picture with the ‘OG Khiladi’ and thanked him for being a part of the movie An Action Hero.

Sharing the photo, Ayushmann wrote, “Flying high on the reviews and because the OG Khiladi is in the house (or rather plane) Thank you @akshaykumar sir for being a part of our film. We will always be grateful😇🙏🏽😎.”

In previous interviews, Ayushmann Khurrana had said that action is the toughest genre.