Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday with the who's who of Bollywood. The celebration was hosted in Mumbai's Yash Raj Films Studio. Among those who attended the celebration were actors Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and others.

For Johar's party, actor Roshan walked hand in hand with his rumoured lover Saba Azad.

Hritik Roshan with Saba Azad, Instagram

The gathering was attended by actor Amir Khan and his ex-wife, director Kiran Rao.

Amir Khan with Kiran Rao Instagram// @mansworldinida

Aparshakti Khurana with Karan Johar Instagram

Manish Malhotra with Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor posed with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, for the paparazzi. Actress Alia Bhatt was unable to attend the celebrations since she is currently filming ‘Heart of Stone’ with Israeli actress Gal Gadot, which is her first international production.

Ranbir Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday with guests including Indian columnist Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Gauri Khan, Filmmaker Farah Khan, actress Raveena Tandon, designer Manish Malhotra and others. On social media, photos from the private dinner party with a three-tier cake were posted.

Aparshakti Khurana with Badshah Instagram

Aparshakti Khurana, Ranbir Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Aakriti Ahuja Instagram Manish Malhotra & Raveena Tandon Instagram

Johar wrote an emotional greeting on his birthday, as well as announcing an action picture. On February 10, 2023, his film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ will be released, starring actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.