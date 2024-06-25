Sean Penn Is Happy To Be Single, Will Never 'Have My Heart Broken By Romance Again'

"On one of my marriages, the background noise of life was a (Real) Housewives of Beverly Hills or another thing called Love Island. Not even being in the room -- I’m not saying this to be cute -- I was dying. I felt my heart, my brain shrinking," he said, adding "It was an assault." Penn has said that the "friends in the female department," who are "beautiful, wonderful people, wonderful with their partners or wonderful on their own," have shown him that "relationships don’t have to be dramatic or draining."