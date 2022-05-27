Zee5 launched the trailer of its upcoming original web series ‘The Broken News’ on Friday (May 27). The show stars ‘Paatal Lok’ fame Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Taruka Raina, Indraneil Sengupta, Faisal Rashid, Kiran Kumar, Aakash Khurana and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in important roles. It is also Sonali Bendre’s OTT debut.

‘Broken News’ is produced by BBC Studios and directed by Vinay Waikul, it is the official adaptation of the British show ‘Press’. The story revolves around two rival TV news networks in India and the lives of the journalists that work for them. Awaaz Bharti is an ethical news channel headed by Amina Qureshi (Sonali Bendre) while Josh 24/7 is a news channel that believes in sensationalism headed by Dipankar Sanyal (Jaideep Ahlawat). The character of Radha Bhargava, played by Shriya Pilgaonkar, is stuck between these two extremes.

The trailer packed a lot of drama and here are the highlights that stood out.

1) Gives Insights Into The TV News World

Going by the trailer, ‘Broken News’ promises to give the audience a dose of gripping newsroom drama and rivalry between the two rival networks. It also gives the audience insights, albeit highly dramatized, into how the news industry functions today.

2) Power-Packed Performances By Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre and Shriya Pilgaonkar

The cast of the show is full of amazing actors who are loved by the audience. Ahlawat’s performance in ‘Pataal Lok’ was highly appreciated by critics and the audience alike. Pilgaonkar also wowed the audience with her performance in ‘Guilty Minds’ and ‘Mirzapur’. Both of these actors know what it takes for a successful OTT show and they come packing punches. This is Bendre’s first OTT show and it will be interesting to see how the veteran Bollywood actress’s performance complements the OTT stars.

3) Sizzling Rivalry That Promises A Lot Of Drama

The rivalry between Awaaz Bharti and Josh 24/7, the two networks, is what drives the show. The constant aim to one-up the other network and the fast pace of TV news creates gripping drama. However, the show goes beyond just discussing TRPs and competition. There is a struggle between polar ethics and how journalists today are navigating it. The rivalry also shows how looks can be extremely deceptive.

4) Raises Pertinent Questions About Journalism

The show is also a social commentary on how journalism has shaped to be in the country over the last few years. The character of Radha is an ethical journalist but seems to struggle with the restrictions that come with it, how this plot will pan out will be interesting to watch. The trailer was packed with powerful one-liners that pique the audience’s interest.

5) Goes Beyond The Newsroom

The show also seems to go beyond the newsrooms and delve into the dynamic lives of the journalists. It will be fascinating to see how the individual characters lead their personal lives and deal with such an all-consuming job.

‘The Broken News’ has certainly grabbed our attention with this trailer. The show will be released across 190+ countries on Zee5 on June 10 and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, andTelugu. We wait to see if it lives up to the drama the trailer promises.