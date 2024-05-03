Gippy Grewal On His Rumoured Rift With Singer-Actor Diljit Dosanjh: We Aren’t That Close Friends

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently basking in the glory of his recent release, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. The Imtiaz Ali directorial featured him in the role of the titular singer. Gippy Grewal, on the other hand, is a renowned name in the Punjabi music and film industry. However, since a long time, there have been rumours that all is not well between him and Diljit.
However, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Gippy dismissed any such rumours and mentioned how the talks of their alleged fight were started by Gurdas Maan during an award show in Punjab.
“I remember we were in Punjab for an award show and Gurdas Maan was performing on stage. He stopped his performance just to say that we are looking good sitting together and that we shouldn’t fight and shouldn’t listen to what people are saying. We were shocked to hear him say this because there was nothing like that. After that, Diljit went on stage and clarified that there is nothing like that,” Gippy said.
The actor, known for films like ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri’, had worked with Diljit in just one film, ‘Jihne Mera Dil Luteya’. The film was released in July 2011 and was a huge hit.
When asked why the two actors do not work with each other now, Gippy explained that it has become expensive for producers to cast both of them together. Gippy said, “What happened was that when we started our careers, we did a film Jihne Mera Dil Luteya. That film became a massive hit. So, Diljit set his fees and so did I. Now, to cast us both in the same film would be very expensive for producers. They couldn’t afford both of us. Because of this we never got to work together and people think that we aren’t working together.”
Lastly, he did admit that he talks more to Honey Singh and Badshah as compared to Diljit. He recalled, “We talk less to each other because we aren’t that close friends but that doesn’t mean that we have a rift.”
Work wise, Gippy would next be seen in ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’, which is set to release in cinemas on May 10.