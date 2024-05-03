Gippy Grewal On His Rumoured Rift With Singer-Actor Diljit Dosanjh: We Aren’t That Close Friends

When asked why the two actors do not work with each other now, Gippy explained that it has become expensive for producers to cast both of them together. Gippy said, “What happened was that when we started our careers, we did a film Jihne Mera Dil Luteya. That film became a massive hit. So, Diljit set his fees and so did I. Now, to cast us both in the same film would be very expensive for producers. They couldn’t afford both of us. Because of this we never got to work together and people think that we aren’t working together.”