Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
From Rocking Gowns To Pantsuits To Blurring Gender Norms: Celebrities Who Slayed Gender-Neutral Attires

Gender-fluid clothing has been the talk of the town for a while now, proving that it is not just a passing trend but a revolution which is supported by some famous celebrities across the globe.

Celebrities in gender-fluid clothing. - Instagram

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 4:50 pm

Global fashion is becoming more and more inclusive, and Bollywood and Hollywood are leading the way in terms of gender-neutral clothing. With celebrities donning gender-fluid clothing to fashion runaways witnessing revolution, the trend is destined to break gender norms. Here are a few celebs who experiment with fashion and give us some gender-neutral wardrobe goals.

Ranveer Singh 

Ranveer Singh has often made headlines for his clothing choices, demonstrating that putting a gender label on a piece of clothing has no meaning. Despite the fact that people troll and criticise him for his attire, Singh will nonetheless walk the red carpet in a frilled skirt and a nose ring, unconcerned about what the rest of the world thinks. Singh wore a 'Shirt on Skirt look' on the GQ Magazine red carpet to celebrate the 50 Most Influential Young Indians.

Harry Styles

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @harrystyles

Harry Styles has become the face of gender-neutral fashion. He has proven that clothes and gender are not always associated, from wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue to wearing sheer shirts, sequins, and skirts for red carpets and his concerts. When he wore a dress for the magazine cover in 2020, he was criticized by many conservatives and celebrities. He continues to flaunt a wide leg trouser, sheer blouse, or tailored suit without giving it a second thought.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart has come a long way and so has her fashion game. Long gone are the days when only a couture or evening gowns would grace the red carpet, Kristen Stewart showed the power of a subtle pantsuit, or jeans and bomber jacket. Stewart also wore a black pantsuit to the premiere of 'Seberg' in California, which made heads turn.

Zendaya

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya has always associated her outfits with her movies and no one can forget her infamous Cinderella gown in the Met Gala 2019. She looked fierce and beautiful in a pantsuit and is a firm believer of gender neutral clothing. In 2017 she came up with her own clothing line “Daya'' by Zendaya, promoting gender neutral clothing. Although it was shut down in 2018, this does not stop the former Disney star from wearing sweats and still looking good.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma carries her gender-fluid clothes with grace and beauty. At the Vogue Women of the Year 2019, Sharma was dressed in a Gucci three-piece pantsuit with a tie giving us the ‘Boss Lady’ feel.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter always slays the red carpet, no matter where he goes. Whether he's dressed in a pantsuit or an over-the-top gown with a train, he looks great. In his roles and on the red carpet, he constantly defies gender stereotypes. Porter also wore a stunning tuxedo gown at the 2019 Oscars.

Karan Johar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar's fashion style and ideas speak volumes about gender fluidity and inclusion. He's done it all, from bright colours and designs to embroidered jackets. He frequently plays with bold clothing choices as he is also a lover of luxury and premium fashion. Johar wore Rick Owens black leather high-heeled heels to the Vogue Women of the Year 2019 event in Mumbai.

Art & Entertainment Bolltywood Hollywood Gender Fluid Clothing Gender-neutral Harry Styles Ranveer Singh Zendaya
