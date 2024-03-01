Many Korean netizens expressed their disappointment with Ni-ki’s comment. One wrote, “It makes me angry that a Japanese person is ‘envious’ about having the day off on the March 1st Independence Movement Day.” Another stated, “If you want to promote in Korea, I think he needs to take some history lessons.” One even called out their agency and stated, “HYBE, you should educate your foreign idols on Korean history.” One more chimed in and stated, "Wow if you’re that envious, do you want to be forcibly annexed by another country like us?”