ENHYPEN remade ‘I Need U’ which was BTS’ most loved song from 2015. The song was one of those hits that catapulted the band to global fame. ENHYPEN remade the song as a part of the Spotify Singles program that enables other artists to record new versions of their songs or songs by other artists. Spotify shared this new version of ‘I Need U’ on their X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. They wrote, “First crush? more like first heartbreak @ENHYPEN’s cover of @bts_bighit’s ‘I NEED U’ is out on our K-Pop ON! playlist now https://spotify.link/K-PopON — and stay tuned for the full performance on our YouTube channel tomorrow! #KpopONFirstCrush #SpotifyxENHYPEN”