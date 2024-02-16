Korean boy band, BTS, has grown to become a global phenomenon. The band members are currently undergoing mandatory military training in South Korea. Despite their absence, the band is making waves. Recently, ENHYPEN remade one of BTS’ hits from 2015 and fans are in awe.
ENHYPEN remade ‘I Need U’ which was BTS’ most loved song from 2015. The song was one of those hits that catapulted the band to global fame. ENHYPEN remade the song as a part of the Spotify Singles program that enables other artists to record new versions of their songs or songs by other artists. Spotify shared this new version of ‘I Need U’ on their X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. They wrote, “First crush? more like first heartbreak @ENHYPEN’s cover of @bts_bighit’s ‘I NEED U’ is out on our K-Pop ON! playlist now https://spotify.link/K-PopON — and stay tuned for the full performance on our YouTube channel tomorrow! #KpopONFirstCrush #SpotifyxENHYPEN”
Advertisement
Take a look at the announcement here.
Advertisement
Reacting to the news, one fan said, “THE VIBE IS COMPLETELY DIFFERENT BUT IM LIVING FOR IT.” A second fan wrote, “ooohhhh that's a nice arrangement!!!” A third fan commented, “Aww this was a really great cover!! The group did justice to the original.”
Advertisement
Jungwon spoke to NME and revealed why the band chose this song. He said, “We decided to remake I Need U for three reasons. It was meaningful because it was the beginning of BTS’ Most Beautiful Moment in Life album series and because some of us performed this particular piece during I-LAND. We also all listened to this song all the time.”
Advertisement
ENHYPEN turned the song into an acoustic version. The track was arranged by HYBE founder and producer Bang Si Hyuk. Along with the song, the band will also release a dance performance on this new version of the song which will be released tomorrow.