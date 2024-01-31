Ed Sheeran Plays Music For Felines At Cat Cafe In Japan

The social media clip starts with Sheeran asking the collection of cats, "Who wants to hear a song?" After the cats respond by fleeing, Sheeran gives a slight pout. "It was not more successful than my last visit," Sheeran said.

As per People, the video then cuts to footage of the singer's 2014 visit to the cat cafe, which shows him performing to one annoyed-looking feline. The Instagram video ends in 2024 with close-ups of the cafe cats staring into the camera from afar, seemingly waiting for Sheeran to stop his music.