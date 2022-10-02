Celebrity Chef and 'Disney Delicious' Host Vicky Ratnani: People Are Breaking Borders With Food Too

Bringing fun and healthy twist to conventional cooking, Disney Delicious – a brand new series that was launched on September 30 across Disney India's YouTube and social media platforms, features popular and celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani along with child actor Suvi.

Set in gourmet chef - Vicky’s specially designed IKEA kitchen, the 10-part episode series has Vicky’s next-door neighbor, Suvi walking in with new and sometimes outlandish food requests. Like all children, Suvi is always on the lookout for variety, fun, and newness in his everyday food and Chef Vicky is happy to take up every culinary challenge his young neighbor throws at him.

Amidst their fun banter, the show takes the viewers through the vast array of IKEA kitchen products that this fantastic duo use to mix, grill, roast, simmer and bake the tastiest, lip-smacking, and extremely nutritious dishes that both kids and adults are bound to relish. Some of the popular dishes they are exploring are French toast made with homemade potato sabji. Tarts are made from healthy and scrumptious beetroot and carrot halwa. Tacos made from multigrain rotis.

Vicky, in an interview with Outlook, says that the idea of the show is to make healthy food interesting and part of our lives.

“People have become more conscious of what they eat, people know about food, they now good ingredients, they understand why it's important to eat seasonally. People have more understanding of food,” says Vicky when asked about the pandemic has changed the food preferences of people.

“I think the pandemic has taught everyone how important is food in general in your lives. People are willing to break the border and learn new things and that’s the reason we as the chef have also got the moral responsibility of teaching people the right way,” he adds.

The chef also says there is this misconception that healthy food can’t be tasty.

It's a misconception that healthy food cant be tasty. It can be made interesting with the help of spices. I think we need to be a bit of open-minded and you can create some really good food,” says the chef and adds that his favorite Indian spice is black pepper