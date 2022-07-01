Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Bhojpuri Star Dinesh Lal Yadav's Brother Injured In A Road Accident

The brother of Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', has been hospitalized after being terribly injured in a road accident.

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 10:10 am

Azamgarh MP and Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav's brother was injured in a car accident on Thursday, police said.

The car in which Vijay Lal Yadav, a Samajwadi Party leader, was traveling hit a divider and overturned at Subaha in the Haidergarh area in Barabanki, they said, adding that the vehicle was going towards Azamgarh from Lucknow.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the Azamgarh MP said his brother was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Lucknow.

Vijay Lal Yadav's condition is stated to be stable.

He had campaigned for Samajwadi Party candidate Dharmendra Yadav for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll.

[With Inputs from PTI]

