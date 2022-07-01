Bhojpuri Star Dinesh Lal Yadav's Brother Injured In A Road Accident

Azamgarh MP and Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav's brother was injured in a car accident on Thursday, police said.

The car in which Vijay Lal Yadav, a Samajwadi Party leader, was traveling hit a divider and overturned at Subaha in the Haidergarh area in Barabanki, they said, adding that the vehicle was going towards Azamgarh from Lucknow.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the Azamgarh MP said his brother was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Lucknow.

बड़े भैया विजय लाल यादव जी की कार लखनऊ जाने के क्रम में दुर्घटना ग्रस्त हो गयी। हमारे प्रतिनिधि ने भैया से बात कराया, उन्हें वेदन्ता हॉस्पिटल ले जाया जा रहा है। प्रवेश लाल और कवि जी वहाँ पहुँच रहे हैं। हम लोग भी जल्द भैया के पास पहुँच जाएँगे। बाबा विश्वनाथ जल्द स्वास्थ्य लाभ दें। — Nirahua Hindustani (@nirahua1) June 30, 2022

Vijay Lal Yadav's condition is stated to be stable.

He had campaigned for Samajwadi Party candidate Dharmendra Yadav for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll.

[With Inputs from PTI]